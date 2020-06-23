LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Alanna Diane Anderson of Lucedale.
Anderson was last seen in the Pascagoula area of Jackson County in August of 2019.
Authorities say she may have ties to the Leakesville and Gulfport areas. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.
The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
