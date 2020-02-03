The Daphne Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Gary Kyle Turner of Forsyth, Georgia.
According to Daphne PD, Turner is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting that occurred as part of a domestic situation. They say Turner shot a 33-year-old man at the Lake Forest Shell on Sunday, February 2.
Police say Turner is believed to be driving a black Nissan car.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 251-620-0150.
