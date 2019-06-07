MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Georgia-Pacific is shutting down several facilities across the South -- including an operation in Monroeville.
Georgia-Pacific announced Friday that it is shutting down the equipment and processes supporting the bleached board operations at its Crossett, Arkansas, facility as of October 2019. This decision was based on an assessment of the mill's ability to compete effectively in the bleached board market, the company said.
In addition, the company announced that it will close two particleboard facilities -- in Hope, Arkansas, and Monroeville, Alabama, over the next two months and will not rebuild its Thomson, Georgia, facility, which experienced a catastrophic fire last week.
Approximately 100 employees at each facility will be impacted, the company said.
Georgia‐Pacific's particleboard production in Diboll, Texas, will remain in operation.
