OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A Georgia resident has been charged with extortion after he allegedly demanded $1,500 from an Okaloosa County woman to stop him from sending nude pictures of her to people on Instagram.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Gregory Wright of Griffin, Ga., was arrested Sunday and faced charges of second-degree felony extortion in addition to using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The OCSO said Wright made the demands and also accepted $200 dollars from the victim initially. Investigators confirmed that Wright demanded more money, and when it did not arrive, he acted on his threat, sending the victim's nude images to other individuals on Instagram.

The victim said the photos and a video were taken when she was 16 years old, according to investigators.