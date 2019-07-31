MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You can enter for a chance to win a Harley Davidson and do some good too.
All you have to do is get a $20 raffle ticket or buy a $10 lunch plate tomorrow at the Raceway on Government Boulevard in front of McGowin Park. Proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Raceway owner Mike Sehar says after hearing about the event -- he wanted to get involved and help.
"It's always something going on in the community and it's always good to give back. My perception is the more you give -- the more you get," said Mike Sehar, Raceway owner. "We decided to do the lunch plates and get our vendors involved to help raise money for St. Jude's. Coca-Cola and Hill & Brooks Coffee and Tea Co. will be out here. A lot of the area car dealerships -- BMW, Lexus, Toyota, Dodge, and Chevrolet are also getting behind this and supporting us. If you buy a $20 raffle ticket -- you'll get a lunch for free."
Tony Laurence with TransAmerica has been helping raise money for St. Jude's for 21 years and says fundraising efforts would not be possible without community members like Sehar and many others.
"Somebody is going to win a beautiful bike. My neighbor donated this bike for the kids at St. Jude's. We have 71 children in the community at St.Jude's right now -- our own kids... What a great cause to come help and people like Mike make this possible," said Laurence.
The bike is a custom-built Harley Davidson built by "Master Technician" Danny Clancy in 2003:
1965 Harley Davidson frame
1968 Custom Shovel Head Motor
3,500 miles since build
For a chance to win - head over to the Raceway on Government Boulevard Thursday, August 1st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. That $10 lunch plate includes pork tenderloin sandwiches, ribs, and baked beans.
Sehar also says the first 40 customers to purchase $10 of merchandise inside the store, excluding tobacco and alcohol, will get $10 free in gas.
Meanwhile, the winner of the bike will be selected October 5th on the day of the "Kruise for St. Jude" Motorcycle Ride at the Flora-Bama. Organizers say you don't have to be present to win.
