Fans and players at Spanish Fort High School will be in for a new experience this football season.
Work is underway to install a giant, outdoor video monitor at Toros Stadium. A new sound system for the stadium will accompany it. The massive frame for the video board is now up and power will soon be run to the board. The video board itself should arrive later this week.
Spanish Fort is by no means the first to bring this technology to its stadium. They’re one of about a half dozen schools in our area that will now have video boards. They include Daphne, Foley, Bayside Academy, UMS and Saraland.
“Everything from the college game eventually trickles down into the high school and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” explained Head Football Coach and Athletic Director for Spanish Fort, Ben Blackmon. “You’re seeing high schools now trying to create those experiences on Friday night that fans get on Saturday mornings and Saturday afternoons in college stadiums.”
Spanish Fort’s video board will measure 12.5’ high by 25.5’ wide in size. The high definition screen is designed for video. The purchase was possible thanks various donations and a sponsorship by Alabama Orthopedic Sports Medicine. Blackmon said it will take about three years to pay off the debt of about $100,000 and after that, expects to make a profit from selling advertising on it. Blackmon said he’s confident the fans and players will love it.
“I think it brings a little spice to the atmosphere of the game,” Blackmon said. “Now fans can see the video board. You can have options to run plays back and there’s a lot of advertising that you can do for your program to generate revenue and things like that, so I just think it adds to the overall experience on Friday nights.”
Spanish Fort resident, Seth Williams agreed.
“I think it would be great for us. We have a huge following for our athletic programs, especially our football teams,” Williams said. “So yeah, it would be great for the fans.”
Blackmon said the board should be up by the end of the week and it will be put through some tests next week so that it’s ready for action when the Toros host McGill-Toolen Friday night, August 23, 2019.
