The girlfriend of a man killed at a Biloxi casino this past weekend is speaking out and wants accountability for what happened to him.

41-year-old Randy Johnson was shot and killed at the Golden Nugget Casino late Friday night.

Police have arrested the man responsible for his murder, 30-year-old Jerome Jones from Mobile.

Johnson's girlfriend of eight months Laroya Magee was not with him at the time the shooting broke out.

Magee says it could have easily ended with more than one death.

"Everybody just hurting because he wasn't that type of person," Magee says." Randy wasn't no bad man. He wasn't a bad guy, can't nobody defame his character."

Johnson was a well known barber at King's Barber Shop in Gulfport and leaves behind three children.

Jerome Jones has been charged with 1st degree murder for Johnson's death.

Jones had an initial court appearance Monday morning.

Biloxi Police have not provided any other additional details surrounding the case at this time.

FOX 10 News reached out to Golden Nugget Casino officials for a statement but have not received a response back.