Glide into the new year at The Wharf

If you’re looking for a way to spend the last of your kids winter break, you may want to make a stop in Orange Beach!
The Wharf has its very own ice skating rink open through January 12!
You can rent or bring your own skates and have some winter fun under the palm trees.
The Wharf is also hosting a major New Year’s Eve street party beginning at 5 complete with a mechanical bull, rock wall, and its very own Marlin drop at midnight.
“It’s a great place to bring the family out, lots of restaurants and places to shop, lots of things to do if you’re with the kids or looking for a little bit of a grown up party as well,” said Jim Cox, The Wharf spokesperson.
The ice rink is open 10 am-10 pm everyday now through January 5. Once the kids head back to school it will be open 10 am to 4 pm during the week until January 12, with extended hours on its final weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.