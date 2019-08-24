MOBILE,Ala. (WALA)-- Marchers made their way through Downtown Mobile Saturday afternoon calling for an end to human trafficking and domestic violence.
"We realize and help people to realize that we're worth more, we're not just something to be thrown away we are humans… we are individuals and we appreciate each other.”
Organizer Robert Soto says a rise in cases along the gulf coast is calling their attention.
"It's just come on us that we needed to do something about this, come together as a community and with our leaders and try to educate the people around us, and our families and our children."
Representatives from the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, Penelope House and even Mobile's Police Chief, Lawrence Battiste, showing their support ahead of the march.
"It crosses all socioeconomic boundaries, race boundaries and I think that's really important to know that our office will seek justice for all victims," Michaelyn Gober, Assistant District Attorney.
"The idea that we need to bring awareness to our community as part of prevention, because these things make us safer they make us stronger."
Chief Battiste says justice is done in our community when victim's of domestic violence and human trafficking are given resources to support them in seemingly helpless situations.
"Making sure that there's a community support network around them that helps them understand and is willing to shelter them in those difficult times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.