MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Global Entry Enrollment Center will open at Mobile Regional Airport on Tuesday, January 14.
It will be the second Global Entry Enrollment Center to open in Alabama with the other one located in Huntsville.
Travelers approved for Global Entry can go through an expedited clearance when traveling internationally. Members bypass traditional U.S. Customs and Border inspection lines and use an automated kiosk to complete admission upon return to the United States.
As an added benefit, Global Entry members are also eligible to go through TSA PreCheck security lines.
The Global Entry Enrollment Center in Mobile will be open Tuesday, January 14, through Friday, January 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Following that week, the center will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“We are always looking for improvements that enhance the customer experience for residents of our community,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority President. “The new center is a welcomed addition and is certainly needed with the growing number of international businesses and customers who frequent our region.”
Applicants must have applied online for Global Entry and have had their applications conditionally approved. Approved applicants may schedule or change their currently scheduled interview for the MOB Enrollment Center using the Global Entry website. CPB will actively manage hours of operations based on the number of applicants and operational needs throughout the calendar year.
Travelers interested in enrolling in Global Entry can visit CBP’s Global Entry website for more information.
