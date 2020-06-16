How will the City of Mobile pay a fine to the state of Alabama for taking down the Admiral Semmes statue?
That fine is $25,000, but the city will not be sued by the state for breaking the law for moving the statue.
That's because the Stimpson Administration has agreed to pay.
But one group says it will raise the money to pay the fine.
"White Clergy and Citizens for One Mobile" have set up a Go Fund Me site to raise the money.
Here is a link to the site and what the group says on the site.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/White-Clergy-and-Citizens-For-One-Mobile
"We are white clergy and citizens who live in and love Mobile. We do not believe that the Admiral Semmes monument reflects the richness of our identities as Mobilians or the fullness of who Mobilians have been, are, and hope to be. We support the decision of the City of Mobile to remove the statue. As a demonstration of that support and a sign of our commitment to the ongoing work of eradicating systemic racism, we also believe that it should be the responsibility of white Mobilians to pay for its removal. All collections made to White Clergy and Citizens for One Mobile in support of the removal of the Admiral Semmes monument will be delivered to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, to be used to help cover the costs of the statue’s removal. In the event that donations exceed those expenses, any excess monies will be given to Faith In Action Alabama, a multi-faith and multi-racial grass roots organization working to end systemic racism in Alabama. Your support is greatly appreciated in helping to cover city costs of removing the statue and supporting the policy/advocacy work of FIAA. We hope that this is one step toward realizing a more equitable and just One Mobile.
If you are interested in joining in the grassroots work of Faith In Action Alabama go to https://faithinaction.org/federation/faith-in-action-alabama/
