Gobbling up the wins

Have you ever heard of being a turkey calling champion?
Well it’s a real thing and local turkey caller Kenny Weiss Jr. is one of them.
It's something that has been in his nature since he could walk.
"Whenever I was two years old dad used to have hunting shows on tv,” said Kenny Jr., a turkey calling champion.
"I was watching a turkey video on tv. He had just started walking,” said Kenny Sr., Kenny’s dad.
"Like a kid always does gets right in front of the tv when someone was trying to watch,” said Kenny Jr.
"I didn’t realize the turkey was strutting on tv and here he was mocking the turkey,” said Kenny Sr.
Clearly, he is pretty good at it because he has won more than 25 state titles and even a few national championships.
This weekend Kenny Jr will compete in the World Turkey Calling Championships right here in the Port City and no matter what the final call his dad will always be proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.