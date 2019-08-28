We have an update on the condition of a woman rescued after her car flipped into the water on Dauphin Island Monday.
Joyce Wentworth was in a car submerged upside down along the Causeway.
A witness says her car hydroplaned, hit some rocks, and went flying into the water.
Fortunately, a man who saw the splash immediately came to her rescue and pulled her from the back seat.
Wentworth's husband, Jimmy, says his wife doesn't remember how she got in the back seat.
He said Joyce was being released from the hospital Wednesday and that, "She's doing real good. She's sore and has got scrapes on her legs and she had a jacket on and its full of glass right now."
The man who rescued her, Patrick Wells, is in the Coast Guard and says his training helped him act quickly.
When asked what his wife thought about him, Jimmy Wentworth said, "God put him there for a reason at that time, and whoever else was there that knocked the back window out that she had to crawl through to get out of."
