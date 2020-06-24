CLARKE COUNTY, ALA. (WALA)- There is now a GoFundMe account for a 5-year-old girl and her 17-year-old aunt who are in the hospital after suffering life threatening injuries in a car wreck in Fulton Friday.
The two, Ava and Alyssa Brunson are the only survivors after a head-on collision between a car driven by Christopher Pritchett, who was running from police on Highway 43 South, and Megan Brunson. Pritichett, Megan and her mother, Wanda Brunson all died in the crash.
Alyssa is recovering at University Hospital. Ava is in more critical condition at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
The GoFundMe, "Help Ava Brunson & Family" says, "Ava has been on a ventilator since Friday. Doctors did not expect there to be any blood follow to her brain. However, with the power of prayer and an awesome God... there is minimal blood flow. Doctors also removed the ventilator for a few minutes and let Ava breathe on her own. Ava’s pupils have also dilated for doctors...Ava has the most contagious smile you’ve ever seen with the most beautiful soul to fit it. She enjoys makeovers, playing with her sister and cousins, riding 4wheelers, fishing, and spending time with her family."
Another GoFundMe called "Brunson Family Fundraiser" says "Wanda was the glue that held the Brunson family together. She made countless sacrifices for her daughters, Megan and Alyssa. Wanda was better known as “GiGi” to sweet Ava. She cooked vegetable soup and chicken dip that would put Gordon Ramsay‘s to shame. Like Megan, everyone who met Wanda instantly loved her. They will be forever missed...Every dollar that’s donated to this precious family will be greatly appreciated. Funeral expenses for both Megan and Wanda will be covered first. Any remaining funds will be put towards Ava’s and Alyssa’s medical bills and any future needs, as they were both involved in the crash and remain in critical condition. If you’re not able to donate, that’s okay too. Please just whisper a prayer for Ava and Alyssa and their complete healing."
If you would like to donate locally, you can do so at First US Bank under the Brunson Family Fund Account.
