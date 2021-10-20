The city of Fairhope will soon begin making plans for a new nature park within the city limits. Governor Ivy announced the city was granted nearly a million dollars in Gulf of Mexico Energy and Securities Act (GOMESA) funding to develop an area known as the Dyas Triangle into a green space everyone can enjoy.

It’s more than a hundred acres of untouched forestland on the north side of Fairhope. The triangle-shapes parcel is bordered by Highway 98, Highway 104, and Veterans Drive. The peaceful wedge of land was the focus of controversy and lawsuits between the city and the Dyas family for many years, until an agreement was reached eight years ago to purchase the property for nearly nine-million dollars.

“I think it was a great vision for, you know, previous leaders to know what this meant, to preserve this, again, as the entrance to our city, I think it’s nice any time you go into a small town or a city like Fairhope, that you see the green space and not just see, you know, rows of buildings,” explained Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan.

Long-term, there’s sort of an open canvas as to what can be done on the property. One thing the city is committed to is to keep it in as much of a natural state as possible. With this first installment of GOMESA money from oil and gas leases offshore, Sullivan said there are a few things already on the list.

“For us to be able to receive GOMESA funds to be able to improve this property and create some trails and a trail head and outdoor classroom…that kind of thing, I think it’s going to be a great addition to our community,” Sullivan said.

Pedestrian and biking trails will be part of phase one, along with an outdoor classroom, restrooms and kiosks throughout the park, offering visitors information about the nature that surrounds them. Folks like Amy Harrelson with her canine companion, Willow said walking nature trails in a city forest will be a nice change of pace.

“I do think that it’s exciting because it would be nice to have somewhere to walk my dog without being in fear of being run over and then, it’s so loud on this road too, so it’d be nice to get back into the woods,” Harrelson said.

Mayor Sullivan said the city’s already working with a local mountain biking group, Boy Scout troop and others who are willing to volunteer ideas and energy developing the park. Once a design is agreed upon, work can begin. If all goes well, that could be as early as February 2022 with completion by fall.