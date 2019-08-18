The Jackson County Sheriff's office said a good Samaritan was carjacked after offering a man and woman a ride.
According to officials, Saturday around 7 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to 20623 Hwy 63, in the Wade community, for a report of an armed carjacking.
The victim told authorities that he picked up a man, later identified as Clinton Haas Pierce, and a woman, later identified as Frances Elizabeth McCoy, whose vehicle broke down in Vancleave.
Authorities say the victim gave the duo a ride to Wade, where Pierce brandished a firearm and assaulted the victim. The suspects then stole the vehicle.
They say approximately an hour later, a patrol deputy spotted the car in Vancleave and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects refused to stop and led the deputy on a brief pursuit to Antioch Road in Vancleave.
The suspects got out of the car and ran, but McCoy was located and arrested. Pierce is still at large and possibly armed.
Both suspects are being charged with armed carjacking.
If you have any information of Pierce’s location, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (228) 769-3063 or call Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
