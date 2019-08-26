Submerged and saved
Upside-down, submerged along the causeway to Dauphin Island. That was the terrifying reality for a woman around lunchtime Monday. An eyewitness behind the vehicle says the woman's car hydroplaned and then shot off the road, hit some large rocks, and then went flying into the water. Fortunately for the woman, Patrick Wells, who is in the Coast Guard, saw the splash and immediately took action to help.
"I was able to open the driver’s side door and she wasn't there,” Wells said. “The vehicle was empty, but I heard her voice. She got tossed to the back seat and then I crawled through her trunk. Her trunk was open so I crawled through cut the back seat open and I was able to grab her hand and talk to her and wait for additional help. More good samaritans pulled over and we're able to bust her back window and pull her to safety."
Wells training likely saved the womans life.
"I'm in the Coast Guard and this is what we do on a daily basis and so I was really glad to be in the area."
The woman was responsive with only minor injuries. Her husband told us she was taken to University hospital for evaluation.
Flash Flooding
Up the road from the accident, flash flooding was causing different issues. In the Bellefontaine community, better than five inches of rain fell in just a few hours. Several roads, including Dauphin Island Parkway were flooded. Some residents, like Willie Woodard, were shocked by how quickly the water rose.
"I've never seen it like this in my life, never seen this much water,” Woodard said. “The whole side of the ditch has water. The whole area down here I've never seen it like this."
Water flooded yards, right up to porches along several roads. Fortunately, the water went back down almost as quickly as it came up.
