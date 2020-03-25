THEODORE, Ala. – At approximately 4:30 PM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to Small’s Mortuary & Cremation Services at 7000 Bellingrath Road in Theodore for reports of a motor vehicle accident in which a car had struck the building.
Prior to MFRD arrival on scene, a male pedestrian witnessed the incident and rushed to the scene to assist with the help of others nearby. Witnesses found the driver inside of the vehicle, wavering in consciousness, and described as “foaming at the mouth.”
After failed attempts to open the doors, Good Samaritans broke a window and gained access to the driver, removed the secured seatbelt, and quickly rescued the driver from the smoking vehicle.
Just minutes after dispatch, Engine Co. 28 arrived on scene to discover a single automobile crashed into the Mortuary with flames visible from the vehicle and building. A full response was immediately requested to the scene for a commercial structure fire, as fire personnel established fire scene operations.
Fire suppression teams attacked flames emitting from the vehicle while also battling flames on and inside of the building. There were no occupants discovered inside of the single-story structure. Aside from the driver, there were no other passengers inside of the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The fires were quickly contained and successfully extinguished. No civilians or fire personnel suffered injuries at the scene.
