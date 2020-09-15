MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday released the following information:
“As we continue making preparations for Hurricane Sally to impact Alabama, I thank President Trump and his Administration for approving our request so quickly. We will continue closely monitoring the developments today, and I urge everyone in the coastal areas south of I-10 and in low-lying areas to take all precautions and heed advice from weather experts and local officials. Please stay vigilant, Alabama.”
