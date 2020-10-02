Following news overnight that President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this morning tweeted her well wishes for them.
Ivey's message: "I am praying for a full and swift recovery for our terrific @POTUS & @FLOTUS. Alabama stands with you, Mr. President, and we appreciate your steadfast leadership. We are stronger together, and we WILL get through this. #alpolitics"
Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, a Democrat, also weighed in on Twitter this morning with this message: "Waking to the news that President Trump and First Lady have tested positive, Louise and I hope that they have no symptoms and wish them a speedy recovery. This is a reminder for all of us folks. This thing can get any of us. Wear a mask. Social Distance. Be safe."
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) released the following statement after learning that the president and firstlLady tested positive for COVID-19.
Byrne said: “My most heartfelt prayers are with President Trump and the First Lady, and my sincere hope is that all Americans will place partisan feelings aside to support the first family’s quick and full recovery. I have the utmost confidence in the abilities of White House doctors and staff to treat them and in our government to continue functioning uninterrupted during this time.”
