MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that $7 million in funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various local road and bridge projects.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act, according to a news release from Ivey's office. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects.
“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama," Ivey said in a statement. "These $7 million in funds will go a long way in helping communities across the state address various road and bridge projects. I am proud to see the continuing positive ramifications from the Rebuild Alabama Act. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”
There were 31 projects selected for funding totaling $7 million from ALDOT. According to the news release, a second award cycle is expected later this year to award the remaining $3 million in funding, with notification to cities and counties coming from the League of Municipalities and County Commission Associations. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken, the release states.
(1) comment
This is good, we NEED to work on the roads.
