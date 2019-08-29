Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday issued a statement regarding her role in a racist skit during her time as a student at Auburn University.
In 1967, Kay Ivey and Ben LaRavia, her fiance at the time, were interviewed for the daily radio show AU Profiles. Ivey was Vice President of the Auburn Student Government Association and LaRavia was President of Omicron Kappa Delta, a student honorary organization.
In the interview, LaRavia said Ivey participated in a skit where she had on "a pair of blue coveralls and she had put some black paint all over her face."
After audio of the interview surfaced, Gov. Ivey's office released the following statement:
“I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA Vice President.
“Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is the obvious.
“As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college.
“While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later.
“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.”
