Gov. Ivey asks for removal of Russian liquor from ABC stores throughout Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has immediately asked for the removal of Russian liquor from ABC Stores across the state.

The governor issued the following statement:

“This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russia has inexcusably created. I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”

Some bars and liquor stores around the country are already pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.