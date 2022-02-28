Gov. Ivey asks for removal of Russian liquor from ABC stores throughout Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has immediately asked for the removal of Russian liquor from ABC Stores across the state.
The governor issued the following statement:
“This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russia has inexcusably created. I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”
Some bars and liquor stores around the country are already pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
