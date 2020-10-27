MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta.
The storm is in the Gulf and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making its way to the coast. The National Hurricane Service predicts a landfall somewhere along the Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama coasts.
Gov. Ivey wrote, “Ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s anticipated landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 1 hurricane, I am issuing a state of emergency effective today at 4:00 p.m. While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage. I encourage everyone to remain weather aware and tuned in to their trusted news source as this storm could shift direction or change intensity. We continue to track the path of this storm and will stay in touch with the people of Alabama with any updates.”
