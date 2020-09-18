GULF COAST: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday said, "it is truly heartbreaking to see what Hurricane Sally has done to our beautiful coastal areas.
Ivey traveled to the hardest hit areas of the state and did a helicopter flyover of the destruction in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan.
While viewing the damage, Ivey tweeted: "I look forward to being on the ground shortly to discuss the needs of these communities. We will get through this. We have done it before, and we will do it again."
