Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors and tourists to the state's beach areas.
The order affects Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan.
Gov. Ivey said only local residents with a hurricane pass or contractors working on Hurricane Sally recovery projects should be in the beach areas on Wednesday morning.
“Working with local leaders in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island, and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan, it has been determined that all visitors and tourists should proceed with a mandatory evacuation of the Alabama Gulf Coast starting first thing tomorrow morning. This is for their safety and well-being, as well as for the safety and well-being of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly," the Governor said.
The National Hurricane Center is predicting Hurricane Delta to make landfall in central Louisiana, but the Alabama Gulf Coast is still in the cone of uncertainty.
Gov. Ivey has also declared a state of emergency for Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
