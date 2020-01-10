Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that the state of Alabama is making necessary preparations ahead of the potential severe weather. The threat of impact is anticipated for Saturday, January 11.
“While we can never anticipate exactly how Mother Nature may impact us, we should always be prepared when the threat of severe weather faces Alabama,” Ivey said. “At the state level, we continue to closely monitor this storm system, while making all necessary preparations. I encourage Alabamians to do the same, stay weather aware and heed all local warnings.”
The State Emergency Operations Center is being activated to a Level IV Enhanced Watch AEMA Personnel only at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020. AEMA and Response Division will continue to closely monitor the weather forecasts and will be prepared to respond however it impacts Alabama.
“Most of the state is under an enhanced or moderate risk for severe weather,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “I want to encourage everyone to make a plan and be prepared to execute your plan if a tornado alert is issued. Know where your safe place is ahead of the warnings to keep your family protected. Widespread power outages are also likely, so be prepared if there is an extended period without electricity.”
Alabamians are encouraged to use the following resources:
• Find suggestions on how to prepare for severe weather at http://ema.alabama.gov
• Follow updates by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency on Facebook and Twitter at @AlabamaEMA and through the hashtag #alwx
