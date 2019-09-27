Former Congressman Jack Edwards passed away Friday morning. Congressman Edwards was a long serving member of Congress from Alabama's First Congressional district which includes Mobile and Baldwin counties. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has released a statement on Congressman Edwards passing.
The statement reads as follows:
“Congressman Jack Edwards served his state and nation with the highest degree of integrity. As a young Marine, he proudly wore the uniform of his country during the Korean War; as the representative from Alabama’s First Congressional District, he was elected to 10 terms and was widely respected on both sides of the aisle, working with six different presidents. He was President Reagan’s point man on rebuilding our national defense. He was also one of the state’s foremost conservationists, leading the efforts in Congress to establish the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge and Weeks Bay National Estuarine Reserve in Baldwin County.
“Heartfelt sympathies and prayers for his wife, Jolane, and their two children and families. Jack passed away early this morning; he was the epitome of a true public servant and was the ultimate statesman for Alabama. Our state has lost one of our finest.”
Governor Ivey has asked that all flags at the state capitol as well as flags in the First Congressional District to be lowered to half staff to honor Congressman Edwards
