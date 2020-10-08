Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a second supplemental state of emergency proclamation as it relates to Hurricane Delta that rescinds the previously issued mandatory evacuation order.
The Governor’s Office said it has spoken with coastal mayors and county commissioners of Mobile and Baldwin counties and is in agreement on this path forward.
Ivey issued the following statement:
“As Hurricane Delta continues making its way toward the Gulf Coast, projections have become evident and remained fairly consistent in that Southwest Louisiana looks to be in the direct path of this storm. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, and they certainly remain in our thoughts as they brace for yet another impactful hurricane. I have reached out to Governor John Bel Edwards, as well as Governor Greg Abbott to offer our prayers and support. I remind folks in Alabama to continue monitoring the hurricane for any potential storm surge and heavy rain. Stay safe, everyone.”
