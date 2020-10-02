Following news overnight that President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this morning tweeted her well wishes for them.
Ivey's message: "I am praying for a full and swift recovery for our terrific @POTUS & @FLOTUS. Alabama stands with you, Mr. President, and we appreciate your steadfast leadership. We are stronger together, and we WILL get through this. #alpolitics"
Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, a Democrat, also weighed in on Twitter this morning with this message: "Waking to the news that President Trump and First Lady have tested positive, Louise and I hope that they have no symptoms and wish them a speedy recovery. This is a reminder for all of us folks. This thing can get any of us. Wear a mask. Social Distance. Be safe."
