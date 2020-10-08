A mandatory visitor evacuation order for Alabama’s gulf coast has been lifted. Governor Kay Ivey rescinded her order Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 after consulting with local officials. Most visitors did leave town Wednesday. With Hurricane Delta’s track now more certain, Alabama’s coastline should see less impact that what was initially feared.
Red flags were flying Thursday in Gulf Shores as the Gulf of Mexico began to build offshore. Hurricane Delta is being watched closely even though beach safety officials don’t expect it to be a serious threat. In her statement Thursday morning, Governor Ivey reminded folks along the coast to continue monitoring the hurricane for any potential storm surge and heavy rain. Even with the evacuation order lifted, Gulf Shores has decided to keep public access points closed.
“We’re assessing back again today those accesses and as soon as we know that they are safe to open, we will remove those barricades and allow people to reuse those accesses,” explained Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores. “The timeframe for that is in the next few days. We don’t exactly know when.”
The more access to the beach the more people will come. There were a handful of sightseers out on the beach Thursday, taking in the waves and wind under an overcast sky. For some, it’s the first visit in weeks.
“Today we just decided to come out and see how the weather is and how everything is before that other storm comes by,” said Nem Perez from Foley.
“Pretty rough. I usually do a lot of surf fishing and you couldn’t surf fish in that,” said Larry Nash.
The surf built throughout the day and will continue to do so into the weekend. It could bring problems beyond rip currents. Beach safety officials are asking that folks resist the urge to come down until Delta passes and more of the area can open.
“The forecast for Saturday is five to seven feet, so if that happens, we will close the waters to all swimmers,” said Beach Safety Officer, Melvin Shepard. “The dangerous part of it is debris in the water that could still be out here from Hurricane Sally. As these waves move in, it could bring some of this stuff to shore. It could injure people If they’re in the water, so we ask people that if you do come in town, if you go to the beach, stay out of the water if double red flags are posted.”
There is also the inherent danger of deadly rip currents with the heavy surf and higher tides that are expected. Expect public access points to remain closed at least through the weekend. Public safety officials will reevaluate that situation once impacts from Hurricane Delta have passed.
