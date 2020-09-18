DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- As south Alabama works toward recovery Governor Kay Ivey and other state leaders are urging people to stay in touch with local leaders to make sure their needs are heard and met in the weeks to come.
Friday afternoon Governor Ivey toured the battered Baldwin beaches, as well as hard hit Dauphin Island.
“A real eye opener to see the damage with your own eyes, and the damage is huge and our people are hurting,” said the governor.
Dauphin Island mayor Jeff Collier, and other leaders from across Mobile County got to talk with Governor Ivey face to face explaining their community's needs.
“We reached out to the president of the united states and the white house and they issued a pre landfall emergency declaration, i think it was wednesday night. they responded in a very timely fashion,” said Governor Ivey.
“We are trying to do everything and we will speed up as much recovery efforts as we can through FEMA. We have done it before, we’ll do it again,“ said Sen. Doug Jones.
Across the Gulf Coast crews are working around the clock.
“At the state level we just try to figure out whether we can plug those needs with resources, with county mutual aid, other cities, other regions, something from the state to make sure that the needs of our citizens are met in this time of crisis,” said Brian Hastings, Alabama Emergency Management Director.
Mayor Collier says while the barrier island is battered and bruised, they’re already bouncing back with the help they’ve received so far.
“We’ve made great strides just in the past couple of days and that’s just going to continue to steam roll,” said Mayor Collier.
Some power has already been restored on the island and trees and other debris have pretty much all been cleared, however some parts of the west end are still impassable.
Another checkpoint has been set up on the west end and visitors are still not allowed on the island as the town and those who call the island home try to get back on their feet.
“I feel good with where we are so far and we’re gonna have a good, strong recovery.”
Governor Ivey is asking for patience along the Gulf Coast as she anticipates it will take time to recover from Hurricane Sally telling us to stand strong as we make it through together.
