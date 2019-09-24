MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA)-- Governor Kay Ivey says she’s doing fine and her doctors expect a full recovery.
“We gone zap it out and be done with it.”
The governor was in great spirits during her second day of public appearances since her announcement last week.
She was visiting Monroeville Tuesday afternoon to talk about an upcoming play about Truman Capote and beloved hometown hero Harper Lee
Just last week, the 74-year-old governor said doctors had found a tiny isolated cancerous spot in her lung.
She says it’s less than three centimeters.
“It’s a little bitty thing.”
Governor Ivey says she’s thankful for the support and prayers she’s received in the time following her diagnosis.
“Being in touch with people with prayer is awesome. And I'm very very grateful and I would encourage people to continue their faithful prayers. Prayers are powerful.”
Governor Ivey says she’s undergoing radiation therapy.
