Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a supplemental state of emergency to the current state of emergency in place for Ida. The supplemental proclamation is geared toward enabling Ida evacuees who are in Alabama to more easily obtain emergency prescription refills.

Ivey issued the following statement:

“We currently have Ida evacuees staying in Alabama, and I want to ensure that our state is doing our part to bring any possible relief to them. Following a tough storm, obtaining prescription refills can be problematic, and this supplemental state of emergency will enable these evacuees to safely and more easily get those refills. We will do all we can to help our friends in Louisiana and Mississippi get back on their feet, and I want to assure them that they are more than welcome to contact this office for assistance.”

Ivey's office provided the following information.

Today’s proclamation will enable Hurricane Ida evacuees to more easily obtain “emergency” prescription refills: