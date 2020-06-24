Grand Hotel hosts job fair

The Grand Hotel now looking to fill dozens of positions as tourists return to the Eastern Shore.
The Point Clear resort is looking to fill seasonal positions, in recreation, housekeeping, food and beverage, office staff and more.
The job fair happening through 2 pm this afternoon, with plenty of precautions being taken to combat coronavirus concerns.
The job fair had applicants apply ahead of time online, and come in one at a time while waiting in their cars.
We’re told some seasonal positions may have the opportunity to become full time at the end of the season.
For more information for any remaining open positions, click here.
