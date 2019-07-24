Grand Hotel up for USA Today 10 Best National Historic Hotel

The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa has been a fixture on Mobile Bay since before the Civil War, and people around the south and nation are taking notice.
Just months after the Grand Hotel was named as one of Southern Living’s South’s Best, they are up for another award, this time competing against some of the most well known hotels in the entire country.
The hotel has been nominated for USA Today’s Ten Best National Historic Hotels, and they need your help to reach the top before polls close on July 29!
They are up for the ranking against other hotels like the Peabody in Memphis, and hotel officials tell us they are just honored to be among the most prestigious of names.
“Its an honor to be listed with such a competitive set such as the Broadmoor, Hotel Hershey, French Lick Resort in Indiana, they’re incredible hotels, rich in history and tradition, and we’re excited and humbled to be on the list at the same time,” said Kevin Hellmich with the Grand Hotel.
To vote just click here, and keep in mind you can vote daily.
Right now, Grand Hotel is number four.
Polls close July 29.
