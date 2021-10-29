ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- An Escambia County grand jury returned five indictments for first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Ladarius Clardy.

The five indicted are Amos Snowden Jr, Daquavion Snowden, Kobie Jenkins Jr, Timothy Knight Jr and Terrell Parker.

The indictments stem from the death of Clardy, who was found shot in his car at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue in Escambia County on July 1. Clardy, a former Pine Forest High School football player, was returning home from Kennesaw State University, where he also played football.

According to the office of Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, all the defendants are being held on no bond with an arraignment date set for today for Amos Snowden and Daquavion Snowden and Nov. 4 for Jenkins, Knight and Parker.