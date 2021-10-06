SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A former NAS Navy Chief has been formally charged with the murder of her husband. A Santa Rosa County Grand Jury indicted Bee Kuhn with first degree premeditated murder of 34-year-old Collin Turner.

She's remains in the Santa Rosa County Jail since her arrest on September 8th with no bond.

"The best way I can say -- it's shock probably... You're a Navy chief one day and the next day you're in jail," said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson at a press conference on September 9th following Kuhn's arrest.

A Santa Rosa County Grand Jury handed down its decision Tuesday -- nearly a month after the incident. A big part of the investigation -- two 911 calls leading up to a third call where the deadly shooting played out with the 911 operator on the other end of the line.

"While on the phone he says he's locked in the garage... His wife locked him in the garage. During the phone call with dispatch you hear a gunshot. He states basically she just shot me. Then you hear three more," said Sheriff Johnson.

When deputies arrived four minutes later, Turner was already dead. Kuhn was taken into custody immediately.

According to Sheriff Johnson -- the calls leading up to the shooting -- at 12:53 pm, and 4:57 pm were arguments over their kids, all three of whom were home at the time of the shooting. Deputies responded each time but saw no evidence of violence.

"Based on the 911 call and the physical evidence at the scene -- I think it indicates that it was premeditated -- even if it was only a short period of time," said Mark Alderman, Assistant State Attorney.

If convicted Kuhn faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. Meanwhile, her arraignment is set for Thursday, October 7th.