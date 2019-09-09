The man arrested for shooting at Mobile Police officers last month went before a judge Monday for his preliminary hearing.
Andrew Mitchell entered court in a wheelchair after his exchange with police landed him two gunshot wounds and three counts of attempted murder.
Investigators say the gun he was using in the shootout was stolen from a Mobile officer.
Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, "According to testimony, the gun that he used to shoot at officers was a stolen handgun. The co-defendant had a stolen handgun as well, so, I mean, once again we have a case where criminals with stolen hand guns are committing crimes. In this case we're very lucky that no one died."
Mitchell is the second suspect arrested in the standoff at the RV Taylor development.
Johnny Vail, originally booked into Metro Jail, has now been transferred into federal custody.
Police saying he had nearly $1500 of counterfeit bills on him at the time of his arrest.
Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to shooting at Mobile officers.
The judge sent both Mitchell and Vail's cases to a grand jury.
