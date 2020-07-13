MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The cases for two men charged with murder will be sent to a Mobile County grand jury.
Harry Davis, 26, and Hyron Davis, 21, are accused of killing Alvin Dees, 22, at Peppertree Apartments in April.
Investigators said Harry Davis and a second victim were also wounded in the incident. Both suspects are charged with murder and attempted murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.