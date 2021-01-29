MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former University of Houston linebacker Grant Stuard was recently selected by the Reese’s Senior Bowl as the recipient of its Alabama Power Community Service Award.
Elizabeth DuPree, director of corporate sponsorships at Reese’s Senior Bowl, says Stuard was selected because of his selfless commitment to assisting others.
“Stuard spends a lot of time helping others in his community,” DuPree said. “We are happy to recognize his efforts.”
Stuard’s history of community service includes a food drive last December for the Houston Food Bank that brought in 800 pounds of food and a school supply drive last summer in his hometown of Conroe, Texas. Stuard says his decision to give his life to Christ in 2019 inspires him to help others.
“When I read the scriptures, the Lord calls us to be servants of others and servants of Him,” Stuard said. “I just remember how there were sprinkles of coaches, teachers, neighbors, grandparents – people who consistently helped me in my life over periods of time because I was going through so much adversity. Now that I’m in a position where I can help others – not only with my own money and time, but I now have a platform for other people that want to be doing something good.”
Patrick Murphy, vice president of Alabama Power’s Mobile Division, and Alabama Power lead lineman LaShawn Draine surprised Stuard with the award Jan. 27 after a Reese’s Senior Bowl team practice in Mobile.
“Grant’s devotion to helping others is inspiring,” Murphy said. “We’re proud to honor him and his work.”
Stuard is hoping his performance Saturday at the Reese’s Senior Bowl will increase his stock ahead of the NFL draft. He also plans to start a nonprofit organization to grow his community service.
“I’m not big on awards, but I feel like having this award might give me some more publicity so that more people may donate to the next thing I do,” Stuard said. “That’s a really big goal of mine.”
The 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played Saturday, Jan. 30, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the NFL Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.