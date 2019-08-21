A Saraland Police officer who arrested Chikeshia Clemons was the first witness Wednesday in her trial on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.
Clemons was arrested last year at a Saraland Waffle House in a video that went viral.
Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday morning in this her second trial.
She had been found guilty, but appealed her conviction.
The video gained national attention.
It showed Clemons scuffling with Saraland Police on the floor of the restaurant.
During the scuffle, her top came down.
Police had said they were trying to get Clemons to leave the restaurant after she was drunk and had threatened employees, but her attorney said the rough treatment was uncalled for.
That video was shown in court, as well as surveillance video from the restaurant.
The first prosecution witness was Saraland Police Officer Chris Ramey, who testified he heard Clemons tell a waitress, "(expletive) I'm going to come across the counter and beat your (expletive)."
Ramey testified he was able to cuff her right hand, but Clemons rolled her left hand under her body, and when he and another officer went to assist, all went to the ground with Clemons screaming and saying she was being choked.
Under cross examination, the defense questioned whether Ramey actually stopped to assess the situation when he entered the restaurant and whether Ramey put a choke hold on Clemons.
Three more other prosecution witnesses testified.
That included the waitress that the prosecution said Clemons confronted, and a restaurant cook who says he heard the threat but wasn't sure who said it, possibly Clemons or a friend she was with.
More prosecution witnesses are expected Thursday.
