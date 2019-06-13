PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police are hoping disturbing video of a hit and run will lead to the arrest of a driver who left a man unconscious in a busy Pensacola crosswalk Saturday morning.
The victim, Max Whitman, survived the incident, though he suffered a broken clavicle, optical fracture, concussion and other injuries. Shocking video taken from a nearby business shows a white truck, striking Whitman in a crosswalk on Palafox between Garden and Romana streets.
The video then shows the 22-year-old lying in the street, as friends and onlookers come to his aid.
"They literally though I had died because the guy hit me really hard," Whitman said, recounting the accident to FOX10 News. "I'm just really glad I didn't die."
Whitman says his last memory was seeing the truck's headlights out of the corner of his eye at the last second. He was told what happened when he woke up in the hospital the following morning.
“Knocked me completely unconscious, everything went black, I woke up in the hospital with a neck brace on, everything was hurting, I couldn’t open my eye," Whitman said. "My eye was completely shut and I literally had no clue what happened."
The truck, which continued driving after the incident, is likely a newer model Toyota Tundra, according to police. Investigators say the truck may have possible damage to the driver's side mirror or the left front fender. Whitman and police are hoping the driver will come forward, or someone who knows the person behind the wheel.
“It’s pathetic really, I can’t wrap my mind around hitting somebody and not stopping and checking to make sure they’re OK," Whitman said. "I’m hoping there’s some damage there that somebody can make out and be like 'oh that may be the truck that hit the kid.'”
Anyone having information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Brad Buddin at 850-436-5409 or Crimestoppers at 850-433-STOP.
