It turns out the lone headstone in the alleged illegal cemetery in Prichard called Heritage Memorial Gardens belongs to the mother of the man at the center of the controversy.
Deputies said the grave which belongs to, Cederick McMillian's mother, Valerie Eldridge has no body in it. Eldridge died in a house fire back in July of 2017.
We're told she was cremated and her ashes are in the grave, which would explain that part of the mystery.
McMillian is at the center of a Mobile County Sheriff's Office investigation looking into claims that bodies aren't buried where they're supposed to be and even more shocking, the possibility that caskets have been dug up and reused.
Monday, deputies used a ground penetrating radar at the cemetery, but they didn't get any conclusive answers, except that there was no body under Eldridge's headstone.
We also learned from a Prichard City Councilman that the council was given paperwork earlier this year showing Eldridge's ashes were buried in the cemetery in January, some 18 months after her death.
That councilman said McMillian provided the paperwork to show that his cemetery was open in January before a moratorium the council passed on cemetery's went into effect.
That moratorium stopped new cemeteries from being started in the the Prichard area for 120 days starting February 7. It will end Friday.
As for the Sheriff's investigation, deputies do expect to continue searching the cemetery which could include exhumation.
They're still asking anyone with loved ones supposedly buried in Heritage Memorial Gardens to report it in the "crime tips" section on their website.
