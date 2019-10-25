Officials with the Greater Gulf State Fair closed down this afternoon in light of the severe weather that continues to affect residents of the Gulf Coast.
Josh Woods, Executive Director of the Greater Gulf State Fair tells FOX10 News, they had opened the fair this afternoon, only to shut everything down 30 minutes later.
Woods said once the tornado alerts went out, they followed their severe weather guidelines and informed people they were shutting down the fair and providing shelter for those fair-goers who had just arrived at the Grounds in West Mobile.
Woods said they ushered people into covered areas and told carnival workers to shut down rides as fair officials evacuated the midway.
Woods said everything went well, and fair-goers were given complimentary tickets so they can return to the fair at no extra charge. Woods says weather permitting, the Greater Gulf State Fair will be back in business when they open the gates at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.