MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The 2020 edition of the Greater Gulf State Fair will begin sooner than previously announced.
The new Greater Gulf State Fair dates are Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 15.
The following announcement was released this morning:
The Fair industry and its partners have faced tremendous obstacles following all of the challenges 2020 presented and continues to present. Unfortunately, the Greater Gulf State Fair has been no different, which means changing Fair dates to make sure that its community has the opportunity to enjoy one of its oldest Fall traditions. The new Greater Gulf State Fair dates are Friday, October 30 – Sunday, November 15, 2020.
“The year 2020 continues to throw unexpected challenges our way. But, the great thing about our industry is we figure out how to overcome them. Having to change our opening and run dates is not ideal, but it is what we have to do in order to ensure we can provide a place to come together and make memories for our community. I feel with all we have been through this year, a safe trip to the Midway and Fair is something we all need!” says Greater Gulf State Fair Executive Director, Josh Woods.
The Fair will still be closed each Monday and Tuesday and will be following all health and safety processes and procedures announced in September. With many attractions and entertainment scheduled, as well as the return of the Largest Midway on the Gulf Coast, the staff and board of the Greater Gulf State Fair prides itself in being stewards of unforgettable memories, being a place for its community to gather, and providing excitement only found at the Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.