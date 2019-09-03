The Greater Gulf State Fair staff and board are partnering with USA Children and Women’s Hospital Child Life Program to collect and donate board games for the hospital’s emergency room.
Patrons may drop off a new, packaged board game at any of the designated drop-off locations to receive a free child’s admission to the fair, according to fair officials.
The Board Game drive will take place September 16, 2019 through October 15, 2019.
Drop off locations include Big City Toys, Mills Distributing, C2 Wealth Strategies, and Gemini Studioz. USA Children and Women’s Hospital Emergency Room treats over 36,000 patients per year. The board games will be presented to the Child Life Coordinator, Kim Thompson Yates on Friday, November 8, 2019.
“We are thrilled to be able to raise awareness, and also bring happiness to children for more than the 10 days of the fair”, said Josh Woods, Executive Director of The Grounds. “We’re honored to be able to keep them busy during what may be not so great of times.”
The Fair returns to The Grounds October 25 – November 3, 2019. Visit greatergulfstatefair.com or facebook.com/greatergulfstatefair for real time updates. For any questions or interviews, contact Andrea Little at (251) 380-8872 or andrea@mobilefair.com.
