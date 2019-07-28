The Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds’ staff and board have announced this year’s fair theme as Board Games – It’s All Fun and Games at the Fair.
“We have received amazing feedback and support from the community from previous years, and we’re excited to show our Mobile family what all we have in store for this year’s event,” said Greater Gulf State Fair and The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods.
The Fair returns to The Grounds October 25 – November 3, 2019. In addition to celebrating their 65th birthday, the Fair will once again feature the largest midway on the Gulf Coast, a must-see entertainment line-up, and the ultimate experience in entertainment, food, and attractions.
Officials say in the coming months there will be many exciting announcements about the 2019 Greater Gulf State Fair.
Visit greatergulfstatefair.com or facebook.com/greatergulfstatefair for real time updates. For any questions or interviews, contact Andrea Little at (251) 380-8872 or andrea@mobilefair.com.
