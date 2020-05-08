While Alabama officials have resisted naming nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks, President Donald Trump’s administration has signaled it soon will make the information public.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has cited state law and agency regulations in denying public records requests from FOX10 News.
But Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, tweeted Thursday that the administration is working to make it public.
“Nursing homes started reporting COVID-19+ cases & #COVID19 resident death data just a few days ago & are expected to have more by the end of this week. We look forward to posting this data as soon as possible to ensure beneficiaries have the information they need. Stay tuned!” she wrote.
Verma noted that long-term care facilities are reporting cases to state and local health departments under long-standing policy. “But we are no longer waiting on states,” she wrote in another tweet.
Verma indicated that nursing homes will be reporting the data directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is providing a reporting tool to more than 15,000 nursing homes. She wrote that that nursing homes have been reporting information only for a few days but added that her agency would be “taking this information & posting it publicly.”
Nursing home visitors, employees and residents account for 17.6 percent of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases. In Mobile County, it is 23 4 percent of cases and 45.5 percent of deaths.
Meredith Corp., the parent company of FOX10 News, is participating in a lawsuit to obtain similar information from the state of Arizona.
