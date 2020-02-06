The Greene County School District in Mississippi on Thursday morning announced a delay of the school day due to weather conditions.
The following was posted to the school district's Facebook page:
"Due to the threat of severe weather while our buses and students would be on the roads there will be a 2 hour delay for all Greene County Schools. Again, all buses routes will start 2 hours later, and all schools will start 2 hours later than normal. Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.